Shankar, Sudharsan power GT to 204/4 against KKR

Besides Sudharsan and Shankar, opener Shubman Gill made 39. Brief Scores Gujarat Titans 204 for 4 in 20 overs Vijay Shankar 63 not out, Sai Sudharsan 53 Sunil Narine 333.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 17:24 IST
Electing to bat, Gujarat Titans rode on Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar's fifties to post a mammoth 204 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya missed the game as he is unwell and in his place Rashid Khan led GT.

Sudharsan made a 38-ball 53 while Shankar, who replaced Hardik, scored an unbeaten 63 off just 24 balls. Besides Sudharsan and Shankar, opener Shubman Gill made 39. For KKR, Sunil Narine picked up three wickets by giving away 33 runs. Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 204 for 4 in 20 overs (Vijay Shankar 63 not out, Sai Sudharsan 53; Sunil Narine 3/33).

