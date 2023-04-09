Left Menu

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

The tactical acumen of 'captain cool' Dhoni came to the forefront yet again as he utilised the potential of his players to the best of their abilities and outfoxed Rohit Sharma & Co. Lauding MS Dhoni for his captaincy moves, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri said the former India skipper had every trick up his sleeve as he assessed the pitch well.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 17:28 IST
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri
CSK team celebrating a wicket against MI during IPL 2023 (Image: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings cruised to a near-perfect win against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium and MS Dhoni's fans couldn't have asked for a better performance. The legendary captain marshalled his troops exceedingly well in a battle of champions on Super Saturday. The tactical acumen of 'captain cool' Dhoni came to the forefront yet again as he utilised the potential of his players to the best of their abilities and outfoxed Rohit Sharma & Co. Lauding MS Dhoni for his captaincy moves, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri said the former India skipper had every trick up his sleeve as he assessed the pitch well.

Speaking on Star Sports former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri said, "MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner and Jadeja against Mumbai Indians batters. He knew that on such wickets these two can turn the tide, and that is why he showed more confidence in them." Jadeja was at his best against arch-rivals as the star India all-rounder picked up three wickets and took that sensational reflex catch of Cameron Green - which the experts dubbed as the catch of the tournament.

Speaking on Star Sports former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh said, "Ravindra Jadeja is a superhero in the true sense. He can turn the match in his team's favour anytime with the ball or the bat. Not everyone can take the catch he took of Cameron Green. He is such a special player." Speaking on Star Sports, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said, "Like his captain, Jadeja is absolutely fearless. Green's catch is like making a possibility out of the improbable. No matter how much you praise this player, it is less."

But the show-stopper of the evening was a Mumbai boy albeit in CSK's yellow jersey, Rahane - who played a knock for the ages. Playing his first game for CSK, the India cricketer made everyone fall in love with his classical stroke play, again. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh hailed Rahane's knock as every shot the talented batter played, oozed class.

"There are no words to praise this knock from Rahane. This inning is going to be will be remembered for years as Rahane has shown his true class. We had all forgotten about his batting style, but now we have a clear idea of his class," Harbhajan Singh said, (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023