Left Menu

Orleans Masters 2023: Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat clinches first-ever BWF Super 300 title

He beat Denmark's Magnus Johannesen by 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 in a thrilling men's singles final. After clinching a competitive first game, Priyanshu went down in a close second game to set up an exciting decider. The Indian held his nerves to clinch the final game as well, winning the title

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 18:39 IST
Orleans Masters 2023: Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat clinches first-ever BWF Super 300 title
Priyanshu Rajawat with the title. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat clinched his first-ever Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super 300 title after winning the final of the Orleans Masters 2023 men's singles competition on Sunday. He beat Denmark's Magnus Johannesen by 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 in a thrilling men's singles final. After clinching a competitive first game, Priyanshu went down in a close second game to set up an exciting decider. The Indian held his nerves to clinch the final game as well, winning the title.

"A Star is Born Priyanshu is the men's singles champion of #OrleansMasters2023, his first BWF World Tour Super 300 title: @badmintonphoto @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968| @lakhaniarun1 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted the Badminton Association of India (BAI). Rajawat stormed into the final on Saturday, defeating Ireland's Nhat Nguyen, ranked world number 35, in the final by 21-12, 21-9 in two straight games in the semifinals, as per the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

"Simply Magnificent First-ever BWF World Tour Super 300 final for @PriyanshuPlay, beats Nhat Nguyen 21-12, 21-9 in semis: @badmintonphoto @himantabiswa|@sanjay091968|@lakhaniarun1 #OrleansMasters2023 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted BAI Media. Earlier, Priyanshu defeated Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen 21-18, 21-18 in the men's singles quarter-finals on Friday to seal his spot in the final four.

In the previous round, he defeated the top seed and world number 12 Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in his round of 16 match on Thursday. Priyanshu defeated Nishimoto 21-8, 21-16 in two straight games.

The Orleans Masters 2023 event started on April 4 and will end on April 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023