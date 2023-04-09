Left Menu

Vendor killed, 2 others injured by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Four to five ultras have sustained bullet injuries but their colleagues managed to drag them into the forest. We have recovered the mobile phones of three vendors, one motorcycle, petrol bombs etc, he added.Two other motorcycles of the vendors were found gutted at the spot, Sharma said.

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 09-04-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 19:01 IST
Vendor killed, 2 others injured by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
  • Country:
  • India

Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI.

''The three were thrashed with sticks and left in injured condition, while their motorcycles were taken away by the ultras. On being alerted about the incident on Saturday night, a District Reserve Guard team was sent to the spot. Pradip succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital,'' the SP said.

When security personnel were cordoning off the forest near Palamadgu and Arlampalli villages in the early hours of Sunday, this group of Naxalites, numbering around 35, opened fire, which triggered an encounter, the official said.

''Finding that security personnel were zeroing on them, the Naxalites fled. Four to five ultras have sustained bullet injuries but their colleagues managed to drag them into the forest. We have recovered the mobile phones of three vendors, one motorcycle, petrol bombs etc,'' he added.

Two other motorcycles of the vendors were found gutted at the spot, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023