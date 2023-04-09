Left Menu

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bowl first against Punjab Kings

Matthew Short, who was signed as a replacement player by PBKS for Jonny Bairstow and made headlines with his exploits in the Big Bash League 2022 is making his IPL debut. On the other hand, Heinrich Klassen and Mayank Markande are making a debut for SRH, with the former making an IPL debut as well.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 19:39 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at their home arena of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. In their previous match, Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a five-wicket loss to Lucknow Super Giants while the other hand, Punjab Kings registered a five-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their previous match. Punjab Kings is in the fourth position with two wins in two games. Sunrisers Hyderabad is at the bottom position, having lost both of their matches so far.

Matthew Short, signed as a replacement player by PBKS for Jonny Bairstow and made headlines with his exploits in the Big Bash League 2022 is making his IPL debut. On the other hand, Heinrich Klassen and Mayank Markande are making a debut for SRH, with the former making an IPL debut as well. SRH skipper Markram said at the toss, "We will bowl first. We are happy to chase. Looks like a good surface. Hopefully, we can bowl well upfront. To the eye, it looks a lot better. The atmosphere has been pretty calm, you cannot fix anything in a day technically. Hopefully, we can get our first win. Two new caps are Klaasen and Mayank Markande, excited for them."

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan said at the toss, "We wanted to bat first. There was no dew. We would like to put a big total. They have lost two games while chasing, so we would like to put them under pressure again. It looks like a very good wicket and I am sure it is going to have true bounce. We are keeping a good environment on the side and the whole team is performing, which is very important. We have an experienced bowling side. In the batting, we have experience and youngsters. Short comes in for Bhanuka." Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

