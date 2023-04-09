Left Menu

Ghatkopar Kabaddi Premier League to kickstart from April 20

The Ghatkopar Kabaddi Premier League is set to enter its fourth season with 10 teams participating in the Senior Men's category. The tournament is organised in affiliation with the Mumbai Upnagar Kabaddi Association.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 19:50 IST
Ghatkopar Kabaddi Premier League to kickstart from April 20
Players in during Ghatkopar Kabaddi Premier League (Image: GKPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kabaddi season in Maharashtra is in full swing with back-to-back tournaments lined up for the entire month of April. However, all eyes are set on the biggest tournament from Mumbai Suburbs, the Ghatkopar Kabaddi Premier League Season 4. The Ghatkopar Kabaddi Premier League is set to enter its fourth season with 10 teams participating in the Senior Men's category. The tournament is organised in affiliation with the Mumbai Upnagar Kabaddi Association.

The tournament has adopted the auction process for the selection of players for the team. The player auction round for the tournament was held recently in Mumbai wherein all the ten teams bid for the best talent from Mumbai Upnagar. The entire tournament is going to be digitised by the SportVot app. Along with the champion teams from season 3, Delhi Yoddha and Devansh Superking, Veer Maratha, Bhatwadi Sai Rakshak, Samata Warriors, Ram Shakti and Siddhivinayak are some of the major teams to be participating in the tournament.

Renowned kabaddi athletes such as Rahul Hegde, Kiran Kadam, Gufran Khan, Abhishek Nar and Rishant Dev will be seen putting their best foot forward during the tournament. With an action-packed lineup for the tournament, it is safe to say that it will be a non-stop Kabaddi bonanza for the fans. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023