Left Menu

Cricket-Rinku smashes five sixes in last over to give Kolkata famous win in IPL

Rinku Singh hit five sixes off the last five deliveries as Kolkata Knight Riders chased down a mammoth target of 205 to beat the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 19:58 IST
Cricket-Rinku smashes five sixes in last over to give Kolkata famous win in IPL

Rinku Singh hit five sixes off the last five deliveries as Kolkata Knight Riders chased down a mammoth target of 205 to beat the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. The Titans, reigning IPL champions, looked to have wrapped up victory after Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan claimed a hat-trick to leave Kolkata reeling at 155-7 in the 17th over.

With Kolkata needing 29 runs off the final over, Yash Dayal was handed the ball and after Umesh Yadav took a single off the first delivery, Rinku cut loose. The 25-year-old capitalised on three full tosses to clear the ropes before smashing the final two balls from outside off stump over the long-on boundary as Kolkata won by three wickets.

"I was just trying to hit sixes. I was not thinking a lot, was just reacting to the ball," said Rinku, who was named player of the match. "It kept coming out of the middle, I had belief and it came off in the end."

Rinku set a record for most runs by any batter in the 20th over of an IPL run-chase. "Rinku played unbelievable shots and credit goes to him for the way he played and for the way he finished," Titans captain Rashid said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023