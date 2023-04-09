Wolfsburg''s European hopes hit in loss to Gladbach

Left Menu

Wolfsburgs chances of qualifying for European competition next season took a blow Sunday in a 2-0 loss to Borussia Mnchengladbach in the Bundesliga. Wolfsburg had the ball in the net in the 10th minute but video review showed Omar Marmoush had been offside before he scored on a counter.

PTI | Monchengladbach | Updated: 09-04-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 21:43 IST
Wolfsburg's chances of qualifying for European competition next season took a blow Sunday in a 2-0 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga. Wolfsburg had the ball in the net in the 10th minute but video review showed Omar Marmoush had been offside before he scored on a counter. Nathan Ngoumou gave Gladbach the lead with his first Bundesliga goal after signing in August. The French winger took full advantage of his first start since January as he sidestepped defender Micky van de Ven and hit the ball low post goalkeeper Koen Casteels.

Ngoumou had a part in the second goal as his cross was headed on by Alassane Pléa and finished off by Marcus Thuram, who was left unmarked in front of goal to head in.

Wolfsburg could have risen to seventh with a win but stays ninth, with Gladbach one place behind.

Later Sunday, Bochum plays Stuttgart and Hoffenheim takes on Schalke.

