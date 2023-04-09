Sports News Roundup: Wolves take key step in play-in race with win; Rays improve to 8-0 with rout of A's and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-City's Haaland on the same level as Messi, Ronaldo - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said striker Erling Haaland is of the same calibre as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after the Norwegian international scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 Premier League victory at Southampton. Haaland scored on a header and remarkable bicycle kick, taking his tally to 44 goals in all competitions this season, with 30 of those coming in the Premier League.

NBA roundup: Wolves take key step in play-in race with win

Anthony Edwards scored 33 points in less than three quarters of court time as the Minnesota Timberwolves set the table to move up in the play-in tournament pecking order with a dominating 151-131 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday afternoon in Austin, Texas. Minnesota clinched at least a ninth-place finish in the Western Conference standings entering a showdown with New Orleans on Sunday in the teams' regular-season finale in Minneapolis. Minnesota and New Orleans are jockeying for position in the West.

NHL roundup: Connor McDavid hits 150 points in Oilers' win

Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist to become the sixth player in NHL history to reach 150 points in a season, and the visiting Edmonton Oilers extended their point streak to 13 games with a 6-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday afternoon. McDavid joined Wayne Gretzky (nine times), Mario Lemieux (four times), Steve Yzerman, Bernie Nicholls and Phil Esposito as the only NHL players to score 150 points in a season and the first since Lemieux in 1995-96.

MLB roundup: Rays improve to 8-0 with rout of A's

Left-hander Jeffrey Springs stayed nearly unhittable, and the Tampa Bay Rays stayed perfect as they routed the Oakland Athletics 11-0 on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Fla. At 8-0, the Rays are off to the hottest start in baseball's wild-card era since the 2003 Kansas City Royals, who started 9-0. Tampa Bay has won all eight games by at least four runs. Springs scattered three hits, struck out seven and walked three while logging seven innings.

Golf-Koepka and Rahm set for Masters showdown as Woods withdraws

Brooks Koepke and Jon Rahm were poised for a Masters Green Jacket showdown on Sunday on a marathon day of high drama at Augusta National that could be a watershed moment in the LIV Golf and PGA Tour feud. Even before the first ball was struck, there was a surprise when Tiger Woods announced he was withdrawing from the tournament due to a foot injury, his surgically repaired leg, mangled in a near fatal 2021 car crash, unable to stand up to the challenging weather and demanding course layout.

Golf-Ailing Woods withdraws from Masters due to foot injury

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters due to injury before the weather-delayed third round resumed on Sunday at Augusta National in cold conditions, the latest physical setback of the decorated golfer's career. Woods, who has been playing a limited schedule on a rebuilt leg following a car crash in 2021, was six over par after seven holes and his limp had become decidedly more pronounced by the time play was suspended for the day on Saturday.

Tennis-Tsitsipas raring to go on clay with eyes on third Monte Carlo crown

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he is relishing a return to the European claycourt season as the Greek world number three targets a third consecutive Monte Carlo Masters title in the build-up to the French Open starting next month. After losing the Australian Open final against current world number one Novak Djokovic in January, the 24-year-old Tsitsipas suffered early defeats in Rotterdam and Indian Wells before a fourth-round loss in Miami.

Motor racing-Leclerc asks fans for privacy after home address leaked

Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has asked fans to respect his privacy after they keep turning up outside his Monaco apartment. The 25-year-old Monegasque, who had an exclusive watch stolen a year ago in Italy when he was approached for a selfie by two people wearing scooter helmets, posted the plea on Instagram on Sunday.

Soccer-Three arrested over homophobic chants at Wolves v Chelsea

Three people were arrested in connection with homophobic and discriminatory chants made during the Premier League between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea on Saturday, Wolves said. Both teams and the Premier League condemned the chants directed at Chelsea supporters during the game which hosts Wolves won 1-0.

Cycling-Van der Poel powers to Paris Roubaix victory

Dutch great Mathieu Van der Poel powered his way to his first Paris Roubaix victory on Sunday as he left his rivals reeling with a 15km solo attack at the end of a typically eventful "Hell of the North" race on Sunday. Van der Poel (Alpecin–Deceuninck) was part of a high-quality seven-rider leading group that hit the front with 50km of the 257km race remaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)