Left Menu

India win three medals at Asian Wrestling C'ships

The Indian grabbed the opportunity with both hands, beating Song in the bronze medal bout.Sunil Kumar, a former Asian Championships gold medallist, began his campaign with a 9-1 technical superiority win over Tajikistans Aslamov in the quarterfinals.

PTI | Astana | Updated: 09-04-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 22:47 IST
India win three medals at Asian Wrestling C'ships

Young grappler Rupin secured a silver in 55kg Greco Roman, his first senior-level international medal, as India made a superb start to their campaign at the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Sunday.

While the 19-year-old Rupin signed off with the second-best finish, Neeraj (63kg GR) and Sunil Kumar (87kg GR) claimed bronze medals.

Rupin lost 1-3 to Iranian Poya Soulat Dad Marz in the final after coming into the summit clash from the qualification round with the help of three successive wins.

Rupin, the 2019 World Cadet Championships bronze medallist, started his campaign with a 16-7 win by technical superiority over Kyrgyzstan's Sardarbek in the qualification round. He then outwitted Kazakhstan's Amangali Rahimbayev and China's Zhang Haifeng in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

In 63 kg, Neeraj, 16, defeated South Korea's Jinseub Song 5-2 to win the bronze medal, while Sunil Kumar beat Japan's Masato Sumi 4-1 in the bronze medal bout in 87kg.

Neeraj edged out Kyrgyzstan's Dastan Kadyrov 7-6 in the qualification round. He lost to Iran's Imam Hossein Khoon Mohammadi 0-9 in the quarterfinal but got a second chance via repechage after Mohammadi made it to the final. The Indian grabbed the opportunity with both hands, beating Song in the bronze medal bout.

Sunil Kumar, a former Asian Championships gold medallist, began his campaign with a 9-1 technical superiority win over Tajikistan's Aslamov in the quarterfinals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023