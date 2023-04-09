Left Menu

SRH beat PBKS by 8 wickets in IPL

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-04-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 23:13 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their first win of the season, beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Chasing 144 to win, Rahul Tripathi smashed a 48-ball 74 not out while adding a match-winning unbeaten 100 off 52 balls with skipper Aiden Markram (37 not out) for the third wicket, as SRH romped home with 17 balls to spare.

Earlier, skipper Shikhar Dhawan slammed an unbeaten 99 off 66 balls to singlehandedly take Punjab Kings to 143 for nine.

Dhawan played a lone hand, hitting 12 fours and five sixes, while Sam Curran (22) was the other batter to reach double digit, as other PBKS batters cut a sorry figure after being asked to take first strike.

Mayank Markande (4/15) scalped four wickets, while the pace duo of Marco Jansen (2/16) and Umran Malik (2/32) took two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 143 for 9 in 20 overs (S Dhawan 99 not out; M Markande 4/15). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 145 for 2 in 17.1 overs (Rahul Tripathi 74 not out; Arshdeep Singh 1/20).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

