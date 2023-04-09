Left Menu

Soccer-England's Houghton will keep 'knocking the door' for the World Cup

"I'm proud of all the girls and what they've achieved, but as a professional footballer you want to be playing in the best teams and tournaments and the World Cup is certainly that."

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 23:15 IST
Soccer-England's Houghton will keep 'knocking the door' for the World Cup
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Former England captain Steph Houghton has said it has been tough to deal with her omission from the national team as she aims to reach this year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Houghton, who captained England for eight years, was not called up by coach Sarina Wiegman for last year's Euros where the team lifted the trophy to claim the country's first major title.

The 34-year-old has 121 international caps but last played for England in 2021, as she dealt with an Achilles injury and underwent surgery in February 2022. "It's been difficult. It is frustrating from a personal view, and that won't stop me wanting the girls to do well, but I still want to keep knocking on the door," the Manchester City defender told BBC Radio.

"I'm back to where I want to be and I'm pushing for England. Anything can happen so I just need to make sure I stay professional and I'm ready. "If that moment doesn't come over the summer, then I think I just need to re-evaluate everything I've done over the last year, because it has been mentally tough."

Houghton featured in and scored at major events such as the 2012 Olympic Games, and the 2015 and 2019 World Cups. However, in the latter, she also missed a crucial penalty in the semi-final against eventual champions the United States. As another World Cup approaches, the Durham native feels ready to contribute to the success of Wiegman's team, who also just won the Finalissima against Brazil at Wembley.

"I just want closure on the situation," Houghton added. "I'm proud of all the girls and what they've achieved, but as a professional footballer you want to be playing in the best teams and tournaments and the World Cup is certainly that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

 United Kingdom
2
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
3
"Good to see CSK win", Suresh Raina after Chennai's win against Mumbai Indians

"Good to see CSK win", Suresh Raina after Chennai's win against Mumbai India...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; US FDA identifies recall of Philips' respiratory devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023