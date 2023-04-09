Hyderabad FC begin Super Cup campaign with win over Aizawl FC

Former Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC began their Super Cup campaign on a positive note, defeating Aizawl FC 2-1 in a Group B clash at the Payannad Stadium here on Sunday.

In the day's second match, ISL sides East Bengal and Odisha FC played out a 1-1 draw. Mobashir Rahman put the Kolkata team ahead in the first half, while Nandha Kumar equalised for Odisha.

Hyderabad head coach Manolo Marquez decided to rest a few of the seasoned campaigners, including leading scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche.

After the initial exchanges, Hyderabad FC, who held the upper hand, broke the deadlock with a counter-attack in the 17th minute.

It all started when Aizawl FC failed to capitalise on a corner kick and the ball was cleared by Hyderabad defence. Winger Abdul Rabeeh, who received the ball, sprinted past the Aizawl defence and passed on to Australian midfielder Joel Joseph Chainese, who found Borja Gonzalez on the half turn.

Borja smashed the ball onto the far post, but the stretched hands of Aizawl FC goalkeeper Vanal Hriatpuia saved the initial effort, only to see Chainese scoring from the rebound to make it 1-0.

Aizawl FC then stepped up the attacks and for a brief period, they matched the Hyderabad side in ball possession. However, it didn't help as the Aizawl boys failed to convert their efforts into goals. After the change of ends, Hyderabad FC's Brazilian midfielder Joao Victor, who came on as a substitute, made it 2-0 when he converted from the penalty spot in the 50th minute.

The spot kick was awarded when Aizawl FC captain Kim Kima fouled Aaren D'Silva inside the box and the referee Harish Kundu had no hesitation in pointing to the dreaded spot.

Hyderabad FC would have won by a bigger margin but for some gallant goalkeeping by Hriatpuia, who did a wonderful job on several occasions to save Aizawl FC from more misery.

Van Veras pulled one back for the I-League side deep into the added time of the second half with a long-ranger that could easily be described as the best goal of the match. But with almost no time left for any further action, the goal, sadly, only acted as consolation for Aizawl.

Even Veras himself hardly celebrated the strike since he knew his team would be leaving behind all three points on the pitch.

