Left Menu

Soccer-Swanson suffered torn patella tendon-U.S. Soccer

Thompson, the first overall pick in the 2023 National Women's Soccer League draft, made her senior national team debut in October. Tuesday will mark the Americans' final match before Andonovski is expected to name his 23-player squad for the World Cup.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 23:34 IST
Soccer-Swanson suffered torn patella tendon-U.S. Soccer

United States forward Mallory Swanson has suffered a torn patella tendon in her left knee, U.S. Soccer said on Sunday, a day after she was carried off the pitch on a stretcher during a friendly match against Ireland. Swanson collided with an Irish defender late in the first half of the hosts' 2-0 win on Saturday in Austin, Texas, and spent several minutes on the pitch before she was taken to the hospital.

U.S. Soccer did not elaborate further on her condition in their statement but said that Swanson, who has scored seven goals for her country in 2023, had returned to home to Chicago for further evaluation. The injury is a serious blow to the defending champions' Women's World Cup build up, with the tournament in Australia and New Zealand fast approaching.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski called up 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson to replace the 24-year-old Swanson in the squad for their Tuesday friendly against Ireland in St. Louis, Missouri. Thompson, the first overall pick in the 2023 National Women's Soccer League draft, made her senior national team debut in October.

Tuesday will mark the Americans' final match before Andonovski is expected to name his 23-player squad for the World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

 United Kingdom
2
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
3
"Good to see CSK win", Suresh Raina after Chennai's win against Mumbai Indians

"Good to see CSK win", Suresh Raina after Chennai's win against Mumbai India...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; US FDA identifies recall of Philips' respiratory devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023