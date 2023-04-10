Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, April 9

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

GOLF Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters, cites foot injury Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters Tournament on Sunday morning due to his lingering right foot injury. GOLF-PGA-WOODS, Field Level Media

-- Brooks Koepka maintains lead entering final round at Masters Brooks Koepka held a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm at the Masters on Sunday after the completion of the weather-suspended third round in Augusta, Ga. GOLF-PGA-MASTERS, Field Level Media

---- MLB Orioles reinstate C James McCann from injured list The Baltimore Orioles reinstated catcher James McCann from the 10-day injured list on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-BAL-MCCANN, Field Level Media

-- Braves place C Travis d'Arnaud (concussion) on 7-day IL The Atlanta Braves placed catcher Travis d'Arnaud on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-ATL-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media -- Mariners place 1B Evan White, RHP Andres Munoz on IL The Seattle Mariners placed first baseman Evan White on the 60-day injured list and right-hander Andres Munoz on the 15-day IL on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media --

Today's games (all times ET): Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m. Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. San Diego at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m. -- PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

---- NBA Agents: Knicks signing F Isaiah Roby through 2023-24 The New York Knicks are signing forward Isaiah Roby for the remainder of this season and the 2023-24 campaign, according to his agents. BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-ROBY, Field Level Media -- Report: Lakers signing Tristan Thompson, Shaq Harrison The Los Angeles Lakers are signing forward Tristan Thompson and guard Shaquille Harrison for postseason depth, ESPN reported Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-SIGNINGS, Field Level Media -- Today's games: Atlanta at Boston, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 1 p.m. Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Orlando at Miami, 1 p.m. Indiana at New York, 1 p.m. Milwaukee at Toronto, 1 p.m. Houston at Washington, 1 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. San Antonio at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. New Orleans at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Memphis at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m. Sacramento at Denver, 3:30 p.m. Utah at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. Golden State at Portland, 3:30 p.m. ---- NFL

NFL Draft preview series, On The Clock A close-up look at each team as the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, spotlighting team needs, the prospects who fit best, review of '23 draft capital and more. On the Clock series schedule: Moved Wednesday: Panthers, Texans, Cardinals, Colts Moved Thursday: Seahawks, Lions, Raiders, Falcons April 11: Bears, Eagles, Titans, Jets April 12: Patriots, Packers, Commanders, Steelers, Broncos April 15: Buccaneers, Dolphins, Chargers, Ravens, Saints April 17: Vikings, 49ers, Jaguars, Giants, Bills, Bengals, Browns April 20: Chiefs, Cowboys, Rams ---- NHL

Wild sign D Brock Faber to 3-year contract The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Brock Faber to a three-year, entry-level contract that begins immediately. HOCKEY-NHL-MIN-FABER-CONTRACT, Field Level Media -- Today's games: Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Colorado at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m. PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m. Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 9 p.m. Nashville at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. ----

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2024 QB Air Noland commits to Ohio State Blue-chip quarterback Air Noland committed to Ohio State's 2024 class, helping to ease the sting of the decommitment of No. 1 QB Dylan Raiola. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-OSU-NOLAND, Field Level Media

---- FIGHTING

UFC star Jorge Masvidal announces retirement UFC star Jorge Masvidal retired following Saturday night's loss at UFC 287 in his hometown of Miami. FIGHTING-UFC-MASVIDAL-RETIRES, Field Level Media ----

TENNIS Today's events: ATP -- Marrakech, Morocco; Estoril, Portugal; Houston; Monte Carlo, Monaco WTA -- Bogota, Colombia; Charleston, S.C.

---- MOTORSPORTS Today's event: NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol, Tenn., 7 p.m. ----

XFL Today's games: Houston at San Antonio, 3 p.m. D.C. at Seattle, 7 p.m.

---- ESPORTS Today's events: Dota -- DreamLeague Season 19 - Group Stage 1 NBA 2K League (3v3) -- Switch Open group play (remote) LoL -- League Championship Series Spring Split final at Raleigh, N.C. Call of Duty League Major IV qualifiers Rocket League Championship Series Winter Split Major (San Diego) CS:GO -- BLAST.tv Paris Major - American RMR ----

