Golf-Rahm claims Masters title for second major victory

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2023 04:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 04:53 IST
Golf-Rahm claims Masters title for second major victory

Spaniard Jon Rahm won the Masters at Augusta National by four shots over LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson on Sunday to claim his second major title.

Rahm, who went out in the final pairing and two shots back of Koepka, carded a three-under-par 69 that left him at 12 under on the week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

