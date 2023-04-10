Left Menu

Golf-Rock-steady Rahm wins Masters

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2023 05:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 05:05 IST
Rock-steady Jon Rahm, channeling Spanish great Seve Ballesteros on his late hero's birthday, survived a marathon day to score an emotional Masters win at Augusta National on Sunday, denying LIV Golf a watershed victory.

Rahm, who started the day four off the lead, rallied behind a final round three-under 69 for a winning total of 12-under 276 and a decisive four-shot victory over the LIV standard bearers Brooks Koepka and evergreen Phil Mickelson. The win was Rahm's fourth this season, earning him a second career major to go along with his 2021 U.S. Open title.

With the victory Rahm also reclaims the number one world ranking from defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

