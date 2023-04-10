Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Koepka and Rahm set for Masters showdown as Woods withdraws

Brooks Koepke and Jon Rahm were poised for a Masters Green Jacket showdown on Sunday on a marathon day of high drama at Augusta National that could be a watershed moment in the LIV Golf and PGA Tour feud. Even before the first ball was struck, there was a surprise when Tiger Woods announced he was withdrawing from the tournament due to a foot injury, his surgically repaired leg, mangled in a near fatal 2021 car crash, unable to stand up to the challenging weather and demanding course layout.

Soccer-England's Houghton will keep 'knocking the door' for the World Cup

Former England captain Steph Houghton has said it has been tough to deal with her omission from the national team as she aims to reach this year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Houghton, who captained England for eight years, was not called up by coach Sarina Wiegman for last year's Euros where the team lifted the trophy to claim the country's first major title.

Soccer-Atletico win at Rayo Vallecano to close in on second-placed Real

First-half goals from Nahuel Molina and Mario Hermoso earned Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday to secure their fifth successive win and move within two points of second-placed Real Madrid in LaLiga. A superb 12-match unbeaten league run has powered Atletico to a 57-point tally to close the gap on their city rivals, who virtually kissed their title chances goodbye after losing to Villarreal on Saturday.

Soccer-Talking points from European soccer

Talking points from the weekend in European soccer leagues: IT'S GETTING TO THE END OF THE SEASON, AND INTER ARE OUT OF SHAPE

Soccer-PGMOL to investigate apparent elbow by official on Liverpool's Robertson

An alleged elbowing of Liverpool's Andy Robertson by an assistant referee at halftime during Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Anfield will be investigated by the league's officiating authorities. Scotland international Robertson was seen remonstrating with an official at halftime and video replays appeared to show Constantine Hatzidakis brushing off the player and catching him with his arm.

Golf-Theegala channels Woods with iconic Masters chip

Sahith Theegala may not have garnered much attention when he arrived at Augusta National this week but the Masters debutant left a lasting impression, most especially when he evoked one of the greatest shots in the tournament's rich history. The highlight of the day for Theegala came when he evoked memories of Tiger Woods' 2005 chip at the par-three 16th hole that remains one of the best shots in the history of the Masters.

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend: BRIGHTON RUE DECISIONS AS EURO HOPES HIT

Soccer-How did we not win? says Klopp, after thrilling 2-2 draw with Arsenal

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was left at a loss to explain how his side did not complete a comeback win against Arsenal in what he described as a 'spectacular' game at Anfield on Sunday. His side trailed 2-0 after 28 minutes but hit back as Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino secured a 2-2 draw in a game that summed up everything so intoxicating about the Premier League.

Soccer-Arsenal rue loss of discipline as they squander two-goal lead against Liverpool

After surrendering a two-goal advantage against Liverpool and squandering a chance to build on their Premier League lead, Arsenal were lucky to escape Anfield with a 2-2 draw following an exhilarating encounter on Sunday. Still, the mood in the dressing room after Sunday's edge-of-seat drama was about two points lost than the one salvaged, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Cycling-Van der Poel powers to Paris Roubaix victory

Dutch great Mathieu Van der Poel powered his way to his first Paris Roubaix victory on Sunday as he left his rivals reeling with a 15km solo attack at the end of a typically eventful "Hell of the North" race on Sunday. Van der Poel (Alpecin–Deceuninck) was part of a high-quality seven-rider leading group that hit the front with 50km of the 257km race remaining.

