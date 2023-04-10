Soccer-The week in Asian football

Talking points from the week in Asian football:

WUHAN THREE TOWNS BEAT SHANDONG TO WIN CHINA'S SUPER CUP Chinese league champions Wuhan Three Towns beat FA Cup holders Shandong Taishan 2-0 to lift the Super Cup for the first time in the season-opener in Hangzhou on Saturday.

Abdulaziz Yakubu headed in from close range with 10 minutes on the clock to put Wuhan ahead and Xie Pengfei doubled their lead 11 minutes into the second half. Shandong's South Korean midfielder Son Jun-ho was sent off with two minutes remaining to kill off any hopes of a fightback.

CENTURY MAN SON LOOKS TO INSPIRE ASIA'S NEXT GENERATION Son Heung-min became the first Asian player to score 100 goals in the Premier League on Saturday when the Tottenham Hotspur forward netted a superb curler in his side's 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

"I hope all the Asian players, especially in South Korea, look at this achievement and believe they can do it as well," Son said. "I want them to believe an Asian player can do amazing things in the Premier League."

KOBE HELD BY NIIGATA BUT RETAIN TWO-POINT IN JAPAN Vissel Kobe retained their two-point lead in the J.League despite being held 0-0 by Albirex Niigata as nearest challengers Nagoya Grampus also drew 0-0 with Urawa Red Diamonds on Sunday.

Brazilian Jean Patrick thought he had earned Kobe a dramatic late win deep in injury time only to see his strike ruled out by a marginal offside call following a lengthy VAR check. Kobe are on 16 points while Nagoya, Avispa Fukuoka and Sanfrecce Hiroshima are all on 14.

LUDWIGSON DOUBLE SEES ULSAN MAINTAIN PERFECT K LEAGUE START Gustav Ludwigson scored twice in two first-half minutes as Ulsan Hyundai continued their perfect start to the Korean season with a 2-1 victory over Suwon Bluewings on Sunday.

Ludwigson put Ulsan ahead in the 32nd minute and doubled the advantage two minutes later before Kim Kyung-jung pulled one back for the visitors 11 minutes from time. Ulsan have won six straight to lead the league on 18 points, four ahead of Pohang Steelers, who claimed a 2-0 win over Gwangju FC.

FC Seoul, in third, beat Daegu FC 3-0 on Saturday in front of a crowd of more than 45,000 through goals from Hwang Ui-jo, Na Sang-ho and Aleksandar Palocevic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)