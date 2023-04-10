Tennis-Jabeur targets Grand Slam success after Charleston crown

Ons Jabeur has set her sights on capturing a first Grand Slam title this year after the world number four beat Belinda Bencic 7-6(6) 6-4 at the Charleston Open on Sunday to win her first trophy of the season. Jabeur came up short in two major finals in 2022, losing to Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon and Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open, but the Tunisian is rediscovering her best form again this year after minor knee surgery in February.

Victory against holder Bencic was Jabeur's 38th on clay since the start of the 2020 season - the most by any women's player in that period - and makes the 28-year-old a strong contender for the French Open starting next month. "I'm glad that I'm finding my rhythm and I hope my body will allow me to play," Jabeur told Tennis Channel, looking ahead to the European claycourt swing.

"I'm excited to go to Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome. Clay is really amazing and I love it. I'm working on a lot of things and it's going my way, so for me: step by step, and I'm going for the Grand Slam this year." Jabeur, who missed tournaments in Doha and Dubai earlier this year and made early exits in Indian Wells and Miami, said self-belief had helped her rise to the challenge of facing Olympic champion Bencic.

"If you want to do something, believe in it and only you can really manifest it," Jabeur added. "I was doing that, imagining myself holding the trophy. "I was imagining myself in the photoshoot after, putting the image that I won that title already, and it happened.

"I'll manifest the big trophy sets, the Wimbledon one and other Grand Slams that I want to win."

