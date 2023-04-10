Left Menu

Soccer-Villarreal say Baena files police report after alleged assault

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Villarreal winger Alex Baena has filed a police complaint after he was allegedly assaulted following Saturday's 3-2 LaLiga win at Real Madrid, the club said in a statement. The incident took place when Baena, 21, was on his way to the team bus after the match, Villarreal said on Sunday. The club did not identify the alleged assailant in the statement.

"Villarreal CF rejects any act of violence and firmly believes in the player's version of events and will support him throughout the process," the club said. Spain under-21 international Baena, who came through Villarreal's academy, has scored 10 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions this season.

"Very happy with the team's impressive victory in a venue like the Santiago Bernabeu, but at the same time very sad for the aggression I suffered after the match," Baena wrote on Instagram.

