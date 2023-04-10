It was special: says SRH skipper after victory against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad hunt for their first in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Punjab Kings by eight wickets at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. SRH players impressed with the bat as well as with the ball and displayed an element of ruthlessness in both innings which was missing in their first two matches.

"It was special. It was a bit rough for us at the start but we are happy to win today. I believe that our great fan base was a privilege tonight. To get a win in front of them was very pleasing. Identifying how we can get better was quite important. But it was still about believing in ourselves," said SRH skipper Aiden Markram after the match. Mayank Markande came in to replace the English spinner, Adil Rashid to add a different dimension to SRH's bowling line-up. He turned out to be the X factor in the first innings as he ended up with four wickets which included the dismissals of dangerous power hitters Shahrukh Khan and Sam Curran.

"It's not a nice move to make but I am super happy for Markande. He bowled really well tonight. He has a lot of heart about him," Markram added. While chasing 144 runs, SRH was off to a solid start, with openers Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook playing some classy shots.However, pacer Arshdeep Singh continued his tradition of striking in the powerplay, dismissing Brook for 13 off 14 balls. It was yet another disappointing outing for Brook in IPL 2023. SRH was reduced to 27/1 at 3.5 overs after Arshdeep crashed his leg stump.

Rahul Tripathi joined Mayank and the duo took SRH through the remainder of the powerplay. At the end of six overs, SRH was at 34/1, with Mayank (18*) and Tripathi (3*) unbeaten. Rahul Chahar's spin put an end to Mayank's brief knock of 21 in 20 balls, consisting of three fours. SRH was reduced to 45/2 in 8.3 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, SRH was at 67/2, with Tripathi (31*) joined by skipper Aiden Markram (2*) at the crease. Tripathi was on a boundary-hitting spree, smashing Rahul for two successive fours in the ninth over and Harpreet Brar for three fours in a row in the next. Markram continued as an anchor from the other end while Tripathi expressed himself with full freedom, bringing up his 11th IPL fifty, his first in this season in just 35 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

Markram-Tripathi brought up a fifty-run stand in just 28 balls. SRH brought up the 100-run mark in 14.2 overs thanks to a four by Markram. Markram and Tripathi smashed Mohit Rathee for 21 runs in that over, hitting three fours and a six.

At the end of 15 overs, SRH was at 118/2, with Tripathi (65*) and Markram (19*) unbeaten. In the next over, Markram smashed Nathan Ellis for four boundaries, leaving the side with three to win in 18 balls.

SRH ended the chase successfully, finishing at 145/2 in 17.2 overs, with Tripathi (74* in 48 balls with 10 fours and three sixes) and Markram (37* off 21 balls with six fours). The duo also completed their 100-run stand in 52 balls. Arshdeep and Rahul took a wicket each for PBKS. (ANI)

