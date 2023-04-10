RCB post 212/2 against Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a formidable 212 for two against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday. Asked to take first strike, RCB were served well by batting mainstay Virat Kohli (61 off 44 balls) and skipper Faf du Plessis (79 off 46 balls), the pair adding 96 runs for the first wicket in 11.3 overs. Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell then smashed his way to 59 in only 29 balls to beef up RCB's total. Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 212/2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 61, Faf du Plessis 79 not out, Glenn Maxwell 59).

