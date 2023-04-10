Left Menu

Soccer-Boca Juniors names Jorge Almiron as new coach

The former Argentine defender is set to take charge of last year's champions of the Copa de la Liga and Liga Profesional, who now sit 12th in the Primera Division, 10 points behind leaders River Plate. "Jorge Almiron, welcome home," Boca posted on Twitter, alongside several images of the new coach in his first training session with the team.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 22:46 IST
Soccer-Boca Juniors names Jorge Almiron as new coach
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Boca Juniors have named Jorge Almiron as their new coach following the departure of Hugo Ibarra, the club said on Monday. The former Argentine defender is set to take charge of last year's champions of the Copa de la Liga and Liga Profesional, who now sit 12th in the Primera Division, 10 points behind leaders River Plate.

"Jorge Almiron, welcome home," Boca posted on Twitter, alongside several images of the new coach in his first training session with the team. Almiron, 51, who began his coaching career in the Mexican league, has managed teams such as Independiente and Lanus, with whom he won the 2016 Primera Division championship, Copa Bicentenario and Supercopa Argentina, also reaching the final of the 2017 Copa Libertadores, which he lost to Gremio.

He was sacked less than a month into the job by Elche last year due to the Spanish LaLiga side's poor results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
2
Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

 Cyprus
3
Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearance in court

Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearan...

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023