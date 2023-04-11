Left Menu

Soccer-Relegation-threatened Leicester appoint Smith as manager until end of season

Updated: 11-04-2023 03:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 03:20 IST
Leicester City have named ex-Aston Villa and Norwich City boss Dean Smith as caretaker manager until the end of the season after parting ways with Brendan Rodgers, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Smith takes over from Rodgers, who left the club by mutual consent earlier this month with the team second-bottom in the table and facing potential relegation.

 

