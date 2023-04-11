Left Menu

Sapporo may delay Olympic bid to 2034 after Tokyo scandal

The head of the Japanese Olympic Committee says Sapporo may delay its bid for the Winter Olympics, going for 2034 instead of 2030.Yashuhiro Yamashita indicated on Monday he would hold talks with Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 11-04-2023 09:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 09:26 IST
Sapporo may delay Olympic bid to 2034 after Tokyo scandal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The head of the Japanese Olympic Committee says Sapporo may delay its bid for the Winter Olympics, going for 2034 instead of 2030.

Yashuhiro Yamashita indicated on Monday he would hold talks with Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto. Akimoto was re-elected on Sunday, overcoming challenges from two anti-Olympic opponents.

Despite the victory, the opposition was strong — much of it pegged to the ongoing corruption scandal around the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

''It's hard to go ahead with the original bid plan without gaining people's understanding,'' Yamashita was quoted as saying by Japan news agency Kyodo. He said it was ''clear that many local residents are concerned and anxious.'' Yamashita took over the Japanese Olympic Committee in 2019 following another scandal involving then-president Tsunekazu Takeda. Takeda also stepped down as an IOC member, the post going to Yamashita.

Yamashita's suggestion again leaves the International Olympic Committee struggling to find a host for the 2030 Winter Games. Vancouver, British Columbia, dropped out earlier when the provincial government said it would not finance the billion-dollar venture.

Salt Lake City is reported to have community support but has said it prefers 2034, although it has left open 2030 as a possibility. That would leave the United States holding the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, followed by Salt Lake.

Supporters of both Games have suggested the back-to-back configuration would force the two Games to share billions in advertising revenue and sponsorship. However, the choice is up to the International Olympic Committee, which seems unlikely to name the venue until next year.

Two other known candidates for 2030 have jumped in recently, undoubtedly with encouragement from the IOC. Stockholm, Sweden, officials have said they would conduct a feasibility study. Swiss bidders have also shown preliminary interest.

Stockholm lost out in a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics to Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023