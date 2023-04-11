Nicholas Pooran smashes second-fastest fifty in IPL history

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran smashed the second-fastest fifty in IPL history on Monday. He blasted a 15-ball half-century during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at M Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru.

During the run-chase of 213 runs, Pooran went on a rampage and smashed RCB bowlers right from the first ball to change the game in his side's favour, which at one point was struggling at 23/3 in four overs. He ended with a score of 62 in 19 balls, consisting of four boundaries and seven sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 326.32. The fastest 50 in IPL have been made by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins, who reached their half-centuries in just 14 balls. KL Rahul reached his half-century in 14 balls while playing for Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2018 match in Mohali, while Cummins did the same against Mumbai Indians in the 2022 edition of the league at Pune.

Yusuf Pathan (for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2014) and Sunil Narine (for KKR against RCB in IPL 2017) have also smashed 15-ball half-centuries. This is also the joint fourth-highest fifty in T20 cricket. The fastest fifty in the shortest format belongs to legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who hit a half-century in just 12 balls against England in ICC T20 World Cup 2007 after smashing Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.

Coming to the match, put to bat first by LSG, RCB posted a massive 212/2 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli (61 off 45 balls, 4 boundaries and four sixes) provided a quick start in the powerplay with skipper Faf Du Plessis, forming a 96-run stand in 69 balls. From then onwards, the skipper picked up speed and formed a 115-run stand with Glenn Maxwell in just 50 balls. Faf scored an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls, consisting of five fours and five sixes. Maxwell scored 59 off 29 balls, consisting of three fours and six sixes. Dinesh Karthik was unbeaten on 1.

Mark Wood (1/32) and Amit Mishra (1/18) were among the wickets for LSG. In the chase of 213 runs, LSG was off to a bad start as they were reduced to 23/3 in four overs.

However, KL Rahul (18) and Marcus Stoinis had a game-changing 76-run stand for the fourth wicket. Stoinis scored a quick 65 off 30 balls, consisting of six fours and five sixes. Nicholas Pooran upped the attack following KL and Stoinis's dismissal, scoring 62 off just 19 balls with four boundaries and seven sixes. He formed a quick 84-run stand with Ayush Badoni, who scored 30 off 24 balls.

The equation came down to five runs in the final over bowled by Harshal Patel, who conceded a single on ball one, a wicket on ball two. A double and single were taken on balls three and four. Unadkat was dismissed on the penultimate ball, bringing down the equation to one run in a ball. Harshal attempted to run out Ravi Bishnoi from the non-strikers' end but failed. The last ball was a bye and LSG clinched a thrilling one-wicket win. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, taking 3/22 in four overs. Wayne Parnell also took 3/41 on his IPL return. Harshal got two scalps but gave away 48 runs in four overs. Karn Sharma took 1/48 in three overs.

With this win, LSG is the table topper with three wins and a loss in four games. They have a total of six points. RCB is in seventh position with a win and two losses in three games and a total of two points. Brief score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 212/2 (, Faf du Plessis 79*, Virat Kohli 61; Amit Mishra 1-18) vs Lucknow Super Giants 213/9 (Marcus Stoinis 65, Nicholas Pooran 62; Mohammed Siraj 3-22). (ANI)

