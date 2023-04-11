Big Stars in Action at Aintree’s Grand National Meeting

This year’s Grand National meeting has attracted a strong list of entries to the three-day event at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool. The feature race takes center stage on the final day of the meeting, but before then, many of the Cheltenham Festival winners look to complete a double.

Here is a look at some of the biggest names that are set to line up at Aintree this year.

Noble Yeats Entered Again in the Big Race

Defending the Grand National is no easy feat. Only Red Rum and Tiger Roll have managed that in the last 50 years, with the latter achieving it in 2019. Connections of Noble Yeats will be hoping their horse can add their name to the history books this year.

NOBLE YEATS HAS WON THE GRAND NATIONAL FOR SAM WALEY-COHEN! On his final ride! Follow all the action with our #GrandNational Live Blog 👉 https://t.co/3BmGBji299 pic.twitter.com/q38xPnJDLL — Sky Sports Racing (@SkySportsRacing) April 9, 2022

The 2022 winner is one of the leading Grand National Festival 2023 tips this year. He is +800 to replicate his success from 12 months. The way he jumped and stayed the marathon distance last April suggests he will be in the mix again.

The Grand National winner has had wins at Aintree and Wexford in the 2022/23 National Hunt season. His last appearance came in the Cheltenham Gold Cup where he finished fourth in a strong renewal of the Blue Riband contest in the sport.

Noble Yeats faces strong competition from the likes of Corach Rambler, Any Second Now, and Delta Work in what should be an excellent renewal of the feature race.

Constitution Hill Puts Unbeaten Record on the Line

Unbeaten hurdler Constitution Hill produced a memorable performance in the 2023 Champion Hurdle to land the Championship contest at a canter. Nicky Henderson’s runner could be set for his final appearance over hurdles at Aintree. He has an entry in the Aintree Hurdle.

It has been an excellent season for the six-year-old, as wins have also come in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle and Christmas Hurdle, both of those races were Grade One contests. Victory at Aintree would be his fourth Grade One success of the season, something few horses have achieved in history.

Constitution Hill may switch to fences next season, with the Arkle Trophy and Cheltenham Gold Cup options for him. Before then, horse racing fans will get one more glimpse of him over hurdles at the Grand National Meeting.

Shishkin Bidding to Bounce Back

Shishkin is back! 😍 pic.twitter.com/ixI62FwCai — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) December 27, 2021

Former dominant 2m chaser Shishkin returned to form this season in the Ascot Chase. In what was his first attempt over 2m5f, he produced an impressive performance to win the Grade One contest at the Berkshire-based racecourse.

Henderson’s chaser was unable to add to his tally at the Cheltenham Festival as he had to settle for second place in the Ryanair Chase behind Envoi Allen. He finished that race strongly to take the runner-up spot.

Shishkin will get another chance to score at the highest level in the middle-distance division at Aintree. He will take on Bravemansgame in the Aintree Bowl. Success at this meeting would be the perfect way for the nine-year-old to end the season.

The 2023 Grand National Meeting is the final major festival of the 2022/23 campaign in the UK. Victory at the event could determine who ends the season as the British Champion Trainer and British Champion Jockey.

