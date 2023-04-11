Left Menu

Khelo India Women's Hockey League: SS, KHA, HHA, PSSF register wins

SAI Shakti defeated HIM Academy by 8-2 in the first 5/8th place match of the day. Khalsa Hockey Academy Amritsar defeated Salute Hockey Academy by a 5-1 margin in the second 5/8th place match of the day. HAR Hockey Academy defeated SAI Bal (5-4) in the penalty shootout in the first Semi-Final. Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation defeated Sports Hostel Odisha 3-2 in the second Semi-Final in Khelo India Women's Hockey League.

11-04-2023
SAI Shakti in action during day-6 of Khelo India Women's Hockey League (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
SAI Shakti, Khalsa Hockey Academy Amritsar, HAR Hockey Academy, and Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation won their respective games on day 6 of the ongoing Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-21 - Final Phase) in Lucknow. SAI Shakti defeated HIM Academy by 8-2 in the first 5/8th place match of the day. Sai Shakti built a comfortable lead after goals from Subila Tirkey (2'), Poonam Mundu (7', 22'), Khushi (11', 37'), Sunita Kumari (16'), Pooja Yadav (49'), and Anisha Dung Dung (60'). Subham (27', 39') continued her excellent form by scoring a brace for HIM Hockey Academy but failed to affect the game's outcome.

Khalsa Hockey Academy Amritsar defeated Salute Hockey Academy by a 5-1 margin in the second 5/8th place match of the day. The goalscorers for Khalsa Hockey Academy Amritsar were Team Captain Sukhpreet Kaur (2', 55'), Sneha Sabharwal (10'), and Anjali Panwar (39', 54'). Kajal (27') managed to score a consolation goal for Salute Hockey Academy. HAR Hockey Academy defeated SAI Bal (5-4) in the penalty shootout in the first Semi-Final, after the game was locked at 2-2 at the end of the regulation. HAR Hockey Academy took the lead through Bhateri (21') but Gayatri Gadela (29') was quick to equalise for SAI Bal. The second half played out in a similar fashion with Shashi Khasha (34') giving HAR Hockey Academy the lead and Dechamma P.G (56') netting the equalizer for SAI Bal to force a penalty shootout. With nothing to separate the two teams the shootout went all the way to sudden death where Ishika converted her stroke to book a place for HAR Hockey Academy in the Final.

Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation defeated Sports Hostel Odisha 3-2 in the second Semi-Final. In the first half, Nidhi (11') and Sejal (23') scored for Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation. Sports Hostel Odisha stormed back in the second half, tying the game 2-2 with goals from Kamla Singh (48') and Dipi Toppo (48'). However, Tannu's (50') last-quarter goal gave Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation the lead and victory as they secured their place in the Final. (ANI)

