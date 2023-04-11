Left Menu

Soccer-Reading sack Ince with relegation looming

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters - Reading sacked Paul Ince as manager on Tuesday with the club 22nd in the Championship and in danger of relegation to the third tier of English soccer after being docked six points last week.

Updated: 11-04-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 15:20 IST
Reading sacked Paul Ince as manager on Tuesday with the club 22nd in the Championship and in danger of relegation to the third tier of English soccer after being docked six points last week. Noel Hunt, manager of the under-21 side, will take over for the remaining five games of the season, the club said in a statement.

Former England, Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder Ince was appointed on an interim basis last February when the Royals were also in danger of the drop, and he was then made permanent manager in May. Reading are without a win from their last eight matches and fell into the relegation zone after losing 2-1 at Preston North End on Monday. They were handed a six-point deduction last week for failing to comply with budget restrictions.

They were first handed a six-point deduction in 2021 after admitting to exceeding profit and sustainability limits, with a further six-point penalty to be applied if an agreed business plan was not fulfilled. The EFL said last week that Reading had "admitted to the two breaches" of that business plan following a review by an independent panel.

Reading's next match is at home to Championship leaders Burnley, who have already secured promotion to the Premier League next season.

