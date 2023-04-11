IPL Season Becomes More Exciting with Offers on PlayerzPot Along with its Campaign #Celebrationkaseason

IPL 16 has started with a bang in India and excitement among cricket fans is already high. To celebrate this season like never before, PlayerzPot is all set to raise the bar in the online gaming industry. The fantasy gaming platform is upping the ante of entertainment and excitement with their exciting offerings, further fueling the fervor of the recently launched #Celebrationkaseason campaign that features their brand ambassador Smriti Mandhana. Providing users with a unique and secure gaming experience during the IPL 2023 season, the platform has introduced several new offerings. These include leaderboard of 2 crores, daily free pots, no commission on Head-to-Head and 1 pe 1 lakh. Additionally, they had a deposit offer where exciting prizes are up for grabs, such as Thar, BMW Bike, iPhones, Laptop, Ipad, and many others.

Commenting on the ongoing IPL fever, Sunil Yadav, CEO PlayerzPot said, “We're thrilled to unveil enticing offers for gaming enthusiasts and provide them with a reliable gaming platform where they can come, play and enjoy a one-of-a-kind gaming experience in celebration of the IPL season. We remain devoted to providing a user-centric experience and are taking extra steps to connect with our users personally. Our partnership with Smriti has been exceptional and incredibly rewarding. This growth has also been fueled by PlayerzPot's continuous innovation in terms of unique features, offers, and rewards. We always prioritize our user's trust in our platform and strive to provide a safe and secure gaming experience to our audience.” PlayerzPot recently launched #CelebrationKaSeason campaign which provides an opportunity for players to win significant prizes and participate in more substantial celebrations on the platform. The campaign featured four exciting digital films targeting diverse audiences. Each film depicts Smriti Mandhana in four different moods, emphasizing that there is always a reason to celebrate with PlayerzPot. The gaming platform has a variety of in-game offers and features that lift the cricketer’s spirits and help her play, win and celebrate. Some of the many features of the campaign that appeal to young gamers include instant withdrawal, the lowest commission, the possibility of a second inning, and Refer & Earn. About PlayerzPot PlayerzPot, India ka Naya Maidan, is a reliable and secure gaming platform that blends the excitement and thrill of real-world games with the accessibility and ease of online gaming. With more than 1.5 crore users, PlayerzPot is one of the fastest-growing super gaming apps which caters to fantasy sports, casual gaming, and card games. Established in 2015, PlayerzPot has come a long way and has managed to cement itself as one of the industry leaders in this field by offering 15+ games.

PlayerzPot has partnered with Indian cricketers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Smriti Mandhana, and Indian Actress Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassadors to promote responsible gaming and create awareness of all games on the platform. With a customer-centric approach, hassle-free payment options, best-in-town referral programs, and an unflagging spirit, the platform has continued to add more unique features and build credibility and today enjoys a strong foothold in the market. Our secure gameplay and easy withdrawal options complete the ultimate gaming experience for the user.

Image: PlayerzPot’s offers for IPL 2023, #CelebrationKaSeason

