Left Menu

Soccer-Paratici appeals worldwide football ban to FIFA

Paratici, 50, took a leave of absence from his role at Spurs pending the outcome of the appeal filed after FIFA extended his ban. "FIFA can only confirm that an appeal has been lodged by Mr Paratici against the decision passed by the Chairperson of the Disciplinary Committee...," a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters. These included a 30-month ban for former sports director Paratici, who joined Spurs in 2021 following an 11-year stint at Juventus.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 16:45 IST
Soccer-Paratici appeals worldwide football ban to FIFA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur's managing director of football Fabio Paratici, who has been banned by FIFA over his role in transfer deals and finances while at former club Juventus, has appealed after FIFA extended the ban to apply globally last month. Paratici, 50, took a leave of absence from his role at Spurs pending the outcome of the appeal filed after FIFA extended his ban.

"FIFA can only confirm that an appeal has been lodged by Mr Paratici against the decision passed by the Chairperson of the Disciplinary Committee...," a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters. In January, Serie A side Juve were deducted 15 points for the season by an Italian soccer court investigating the club's transfer dealings and finances.

The court also imposed bans on a number of the club's officials, preventing them from holding office in Italian soccer. These included a 30-month ban for former sports director Paratici, who joined Spurs in 2021 following an 11-year stint at Juventus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023