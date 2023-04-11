Ishaan continues giant killing spree, occupies joint lead

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 17:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ishaan Tendolkar, the 12-year-old wonder boy, continued his giant killing spree by demolishing second seeded FIDE Master Sauravh Khherdekar in the sixth round of All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament here on Tuesday.

The win propelled Tendolkar to the top once again and is now leading the field jointly with three other players with a score of 5.5 out of possible 6.

The event is turning out to be a sort of graveyard for the top seeds as 14-year-old Kshaunish Jaiswal (ELO 1356) defeated third seeded Raghav Srivathsav (ELO 2066). The win took Kshaunish to the second spot in standings with 5 points, which he now shares jointly with three players -- Shanmukha Pulli (ELO 1545), Darsh Shetty (ELO 1534) & Mayuresh Parkar (ELO 1372).

The game between the two overnight leaders Arnav Kherdekar (ELO 1722) and Aayush Shirodkar (ELO 1533) ended in a draw. The duo were joined by top-seeded IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (ELO 2251) and Ishaan Tendolkar at the top of the standings.

Vikramaditya defeated Yohan Boricha after a long struggle to move back into contention for the championship.

A pack of 11 players is at the third spot with a score of 4.5.

Tough competition is expected in the remaining three rounds for podium finish in this Rs 3.00 Lakh prize money tournament.

