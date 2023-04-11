Left Menu

"We need to keep going because next game is...": Rafael Crivellaro urges Jamshedpur FC to continue winning run in Super Cup

The Brazilian was delighted with his side's performance against the Gaurs and highlighted the importance of starting the tournament on a winning note.

"We need to keep going because next game is...": Rafael Crivellaro urges Jamshedpur FC to continue winning run in Super Cup
Rafael Crivellaro (Photo: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
Jamshedpur FC midfielder Rafael Crivellaro showed what he was capable of as the Brazilian played a massive part in helping his side record a 5-3 win against FC Goa in their opening game of the Super Cup 2023 at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Monday. Crivellaro had a hand in three of his side's goals against FC Goa, netting a brace while setting up another one which also included a magnificent free-kick. The Brazilian was delighted with his side's performance against the Gaurs and highlighted the importance of starting the tournament on a winning note.

"(It was a) Very difficult game. I'm very happy about the team. We knew it's (going to be) very difficult, this Super Cup, because if you lose, you don't have much of a chance to go to the semi-finals. This (win) was very important for us. I think everybody is very happy about the result," Crivallero said after the game as quoted by ISL.com. With this win, Jamshedpur FC have moved to the second position in Group C behind ATK Mohun Bagan, who recorded a 5-1 win against Gokulam Kerala FC in their opening fixture. Jamshedpur FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in their upcoming fixture on Saturday, followed by their final group stage fixture against Gokulam Kerala FC next Tuesday.

Crivellaro called for his side to shift focus on the upcoming game, while mentioning it is going to be a do-or-die scenario for the Red Miners. "Now we just need to recover and keep going to the next game because it's very difficult. I think it's kill or die," he concluded. (ANI)

