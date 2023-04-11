Left Menu

Just give yourself a little bit of time early on, Shastri tells struggling SKY

Thats what he needs one good hit, and a little bit of time at the crease, he added.Not 20-30 minutes, maybe six balls or eight balls, and I think hed be fine. Shastris backing comes days after after former Australia captain Ricky Pontings world of encouragement for the Mumbai man ahead of the ODI World Cup, which India is hosting later this year.Everyone around the world knows what Surya can do in white-ball cricket.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 19:19 IST
Just give yourself a little bit of time early on, Shastri tells struggling SKY

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has urged the struggling Suryakumar Yadav to be a little more watchful at the start of his innings, in order to wriggle out of his slump in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

The Mumbai Indians dasher, after a terrific run in T20 Internationals through last year, managed just 15 and one in his two outings for the franchise heading into their Tuesday's game against Delhi Capitals. ''There's going to be light at the end of the tunnel, he's going to be seeing that very soon,'' Shastri told 'ESPNCricinfo' ahead of the match.

''And when he sees that, he's going to grab it and make the most of it.

''So the advice to him would be just give yourself a little bit of time early on, even though it's T20 cricket.'' The 32-year-old top-ranked T20 batter in the world has struggled in recent times and was dismissed for three first-ball ducks in the one-day series against Australia at home last month.

Known for his ability to play incredible shots when on song, Suryakumar has an average of over 175 in T20 Internationals. ''One good hit and you're on your way. That's what he needs – one good hit, and a little bit of time at the crease,'' he added.

''Not 20-30 minutes, maybe six balls or eight balls, and I think he'd be fine.'' Shastri's backing comes days after after former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's world of encouragement for the Mumbai man ahead of the ODI World Cup, which India is hosting later this year.

''Everyone around the world knows what Surya can do in white-ball cricket. They should stick with him, I feel. Because he is, I think, the kind of player that can win you a World Cup,'' Ponting said last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global
4
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023