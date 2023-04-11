Left Menu

Motorcycling-Marc Marquez to miss Americas GP due to injury

Marquez collected a double long lap penalty for the collision with RNF Racing's Miguel Oliveira in Portugal but missed the subsequent race in Argentina. MotoGP has said the Spaniard must serve the penalty, which remains under appeal by Honda, at the next MotoGP race he participates in.

Honda's Marc Marquez will miss MotoGP's Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin this weekend as he continues to recover from a hand injury. The Spaniard, an eight times world champion with six titles in the top category, underwent surgery to his right hand after a collision in the season-opening race in Portugal last month.

Repsol Honda said in a statement that a decision had been taken to let the hand heal fully and avoid any unnecessary risks. "Marquez will continue to work through his rehabilitation program at home in order to return at full fitness as soon as possible," the team added.

The Spaniard has a stellar record at the Circuit of the Americas, winning six years in a row between 2013-18 and going from last to sixth in 2022 after also winning in 2021. Marquez collected a double long lap penalty for the collision with RNF Racing's Miguel Oliveira in Portugal but missed the subsequent race in Argentina.

MotoGP has said the Spaniard must serve the penalty, which remains under appeal by Honda, at the next MotoGP race he participates in.

