PMK legislator seeks ban on CSK for not selecting players from Tamil Nadu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:51 IST
PMK legislator seeks ban on CSK for not selecting players from Tamil Nadu

As the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to take on the Rajasthan Royals here, a Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) legislator on Tuesday demanded a ban on the IPL team as it does not have players from the Tamil Nadu.

Though it is branded as a Tamil Nadu team, CSK lacked talented players from the state in the current IPL edition, S P Venkateshwaran claimed.

Raising the issue during the debate on the demand for grants for the Youth Welfare and Sports Development department in the Assembly, the MLA said: ''They are making profits from our people through advertisements projecting it as a Tamil Nadu team. But there are no talented players from our State (in the team).'' CSK will host Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.

