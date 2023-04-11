DC 172 all out against MI

Axar Patel struck 54 off just 25 balls to help Delhi Capitals post 172 all out in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Tuesday.

Patel's knock was studded with four boundaries and five sixes. Captain David Warner chipped in with 51. For MI, Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff took three wickets each.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 172 all out in 19.4 overs (David Warner 51, Axar Patel 54; Piyush Chawla 3/22, Jason Behrendorff 3/23).

