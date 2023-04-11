MI beat DC by six wickets
Piyush Chawla was the most successful bowler for MI with figures of 322 while Jason Behrendorff took wickets.Brief Scores Delhi Capitals 172 all out in 19.4 overs David Warner 51, Axar Patel 54 Piyush Chawla 322, Jason Behrendorff 323. Mumbai Indians 173 for 4 in 20 overs Rohit Sharma 65, Tilak Varma 41 Mukesh Kumar 230.
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. MI chased down the target of 173 in the last ball with captain Rohit Sharma top-scoring with 65 from 45 balls. Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan chipped in with 41 and 31 respectively. Earlier, Axar Patel struck 54 off just 25 balls to help DC post 172 all out after being invited to bat. Patel's knock was studded with four boundaries and five sixes. Captain David Warner chipped in with 51. Piyush Chawla was the most successful bowler for MI with figures of 3/22 while Jason Behrendorff took wickets.
Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 172 all out in 19.4 overs (David Warner 51, Axar Patel 54; Piyush Chawla 3/22, Jason Behrendorff 3/23). Mumbai Indians: 173 for 4 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 65, Tilak Varma 41; Mukesh Kumar 2/30).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
