Soccer-Norway's Hegerberg injured in 3-3 friendly draw with Sweden

Norway striker Ada Hegerberg had to be substituted after half an hour of her side's 3-3 friendly draw with Sweden on Tuesday after suffering what appeared to be a muscle injury in her right thigh. The match is the last scheduled friendly for both sides ahead of the Women's World Cup, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand in July-August.

Updated: 12-04-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 00:01 IST
Soccer-Norway's Hegerberg injured in 3-3 friendly draw with Sweden

Norway striker Ada Hegerberg had to be substituted after half an hour of her side's 3-3 friendly draw with Sweden on Tuesday after suffering what appeared to be a muscle injury in her right thigh. Hegerberg, who won the first women's Ballon d'Or in 2018 and who had only recently returned from an injury sustained against Belgium late last year, sat down on the turf and grabbed her right leg with the Swedes leading 1-0 in the 30th minute.

The 27-year-old forward was quickly replaced by Karina Saevik, and she headed straight down the tunnel to the dressing room. The Norwegians hit back in the second half with Frida Maanum equalising before Saevik gave them the lead, but Nathalie Bjorn's header put the Swedes level again in the 83rd minute.

Midfielder Olivia Schough netted what looked to be a stoppage-time winner for the home side, but Maanum struck again with the final kick of the game to snatch a 3-3 draw for Norway. The match is the last scheduled friendly for both sides ahead of the Women's World Cup, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand in July-August.

