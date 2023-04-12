Left Menu

Cricket-England want 'flat, fast' pitches for Ashes says Stokes

England have asked for "flat, fast wickets" at this year's Ashes, captain Ben Stokes said on Tuesday, adding that he already had a lineup in mind for the five-test series in June. We want flat, fast wickets.

England have asked for "flat, fast wickets" at this year's Ashes, captain Ben Stokes said on Tuesday, adding that he already had a lineup in mind for the five-test series in June. Australia have not relinquished the famous urn since reclaiming it in 2017-18 but will face a buoyant England team who have won 10 of their last 12 tests under Stokes and head coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum.

England's highly entertaining "Bazball" approach has earned plaudits, and they will look to take that aggressive style into the Ashes where they should be able to call upon speedsters Mark Wood and Jofra Archer. "I think I know what the starting XI is going to be, there or thereabouts," Stokes told Sky Sports.

"Having the option to bowl above 90mph, any captain wants that. (But) when it comes to that first test I will be making sure I pick the best team for that first game. "We've been clear with the groundstaff what type of wickets we want and they have been responsive. We want flat, fast wickets. We want to score quickly. If that brings (Australia's) guys in, they will be happy. I'm smiling, because I'm looking forward to it."

All-rounder Stokes has mostly played as a batter during this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with Chennai Super Kings, bowling just one over in two matches due to a troublesome left knee. Stokes said his recovery from the knee issue was "going nicely. But I'm not going to rush myself, the main priority is making sure I can fulfil my role as a fourth seamer in the Ashes," he added.

The first Ashes test will be held at Edgbaston from June 16.

