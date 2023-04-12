Sports News Roundup: Soccer-United States to host Premier League pre-season tournament; Tennis-Djokovic needs time to adapt after 'ugly' start on clay and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-United States to host Premier League pre-season tournament

The United States will host a pre-season tournament featuring six Premier League clubs from July 22-30, the English top-flight league said on Tuesday. The six clubs involved in the tournament are Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United. The teams will compete in nine matches across five cities.

Tennis-Djokovic needs time to adapt after 'ugly' start on clay

Novak Djokovic returned to the ATP Tour with an "ugly" straight-sets win over Ivan Gakhov at Monte Carlo and while the world number one has had extended preparation on clay this year he said he needs more time to adapt to the surface. Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, was unable to play at Indian Wells and Miami last month as he failed to obtain a waiver to enter the United States.

NHL-Coyotes and Kings to play first pre-season games in Australia

The Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings will clash in pre-season games in Melbourne, Australia in September, the first National Hockey League contests in the southern hemisphere. The Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 games will be held at Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, the venue for the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam.

Tennis-Djokovic recovers from stuttering start to reach Monte Carlo round three

Novak Djokovic briefly ran into a spot of bother as he fought his way into the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters with a 7-6(5) 6-2 victory against Russian qualifier Ivan Gakhov on Tuesday. The world number one, who had not played since early March when he reached the final in Dubai after being forced to skip Indian Wells and Miami because of his COVID unvaccinated status, struggled to find his range on the Monte Carlo clay before prevailing on a sunlit centre court.

Soccer-Injured U.S. striker Swanson has successful surgery

The United States' injured 24-year-old striker Mallory Swanson said on Tuesday that she had undergone successful surgery but was still in a state of shock after suffering a torn patella tendon ahead of this year's Women's World Cup. Swanson helped the U.S. collect a fourth world title in 2019 and was expected to be a key piece of their 2023 squad after scoring seven goals in international competition this year.

Soccer-Inter's second-half double at Benfica puts them on course for semis

Inter Milan struck in the second half through Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku for a 2-0 win at Benfica in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday which put them on course for a first last-four appearance since they won the trophy in 2010. Barella headed home firmly at the back post in the 51st minute, rising unchallenged to get on the end of a superb cross from centre back Alessandro Bastoni, who was storming up the left side and delivered a pin-point ball.

Soccer-World Cup co-hosts New Zealand suffer another setback with Nigeria thrashing

Women's World Cup co-hosts New Zealand suffered another blow to their confidence in the leadup to the tournament on Tuesday with a 3-0 defeat to Nigeria in a friendly and the loss of veteran midfielder Betsy Hassett to a suspected broken rib. The defeat in Antalya, Turkey extended the Football Ferns' winless run to 10 matches and heaps further pressure on embattled coach Jitka Klimková.

Soccer-US finding it tough to fill Swanson's shoes 100 days before World Cup

The United States were no closer to filling the void left by injured striker Mallory Swanson on Tuesday, securing an uneasy 1-0 victory against Ireland in a friendly just 100 days before the Women's World Cup. The front three of Swanson, National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) MVP Sophia Smith and veteran Alex Morgan were expected to produce fireworks in Australia and New Zealand but the defending champions' plans were thrown into disarray when Swanson suffered a torn patella tendon on Saturday.

NBA-Jordan's 'Last Dance' sneakers sell for record $2.2 million

A pair of signed, game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers from the 1998 NBA Finals fetched a record $2.2 million on Tuesday, making them the most valuable sneakers ever sold, auction house Sotheby's said. The Air Jordan 13 "Breds" - short for "black and red" - were worn by Jordan in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls, referred to as the "Last Dance".

Soccer-Man City thrash Bayern 3-0 as Haaland reaches another milestone

Rodri struck a wonder goal and Erling Haaland set another scoring record as Manchester City beat Bayern Munich 3-0 on Tuesday to continue their quest for a first-ever Champions League title in their quarter-final first leg. Haaland, who scored City's third goal of the night in the 76th minute, has 45 goals in all competitions, a single-season record for a Premier League player, moving ahead of Mo Salah and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

