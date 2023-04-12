Left Menu

Soccer-El-Gaish goalkeeper hit with fireworks during Arab Champions Club game

El-Gaish goalkeeper Mohamed Shaaban was taken to hospital after being hit by fireworks during an Arab Club Champions Cup game against Ahly Tripoli in Libya on Tuesday. El-Gaish had used all of their substitutes so finished the game with 10 men, a defender taking Shaaban's place in goal. There was no confirmation of Shaaban's status from his club but Ahly Tripoli president Sasi Bououn told Egyptian programme El-Match the goalkeeper was fine.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 10:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 10:35 IST
El-Gaish goalkeeper Mohamed Shaaban was taken to hospital after being hit by fireworks during an Arab Club Champions Cup game against Ahly Tripoli in Libya on Tuesday. Home fans threw fireworks onto the pitch in stoppage time with the score tied at 1-1. Ahly went through 3-2 on aggregate after the first leg ended 2-1.

Medical staff ran onto the field to attend to the Egyptian goalkeeper while his team mates protested to the referee. The game was paused while Shaaban was taken to the nearest hospital. El-Gaish had used all of their substitutes so finished the game with 10 men, a defender taking Shaaban's place in goal.

There was no confirmation of Shaaban's status from his club but Ahly Tripoli president Sasi Bououn told Egyptian programme El-Match the goalkeeper was fine. "The keeper wasn't injured according to the hospital medical report," he said.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

