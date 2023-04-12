Rahim's twin strike helps Chennaiyin defeat NorthEast United 4-2

Rahim Ali scored a double as Chennaiyin FC routed NorthEast United FC 4-2 in a Group D match of the Hero Super Cup here.

Chennaiyin FC didn't have to wait long in a Tuesday night game to open the scoring in the 17th minute, when forward Rahim found a perfect cross delivered to him from the right by Vafa.

The lanky forward still had everything to do as he met the ball in the air to head it into the far corner, giving Mirshad Michu no chance and putting his side ahead at the Payyanad stadium.

Aakash Sangwan, who had a good day in office, came to the party in the 34th minute to provide an assist for Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, who made it 2-0 for the Chennai outfit.

It all started with a throw-in from the left flank, which was initially met by Jiteshwor. As Jiteshwor whipped in a cross on the half turn, the ball went to Aakash, who nodded it down for Edwin. The right-back volleyed the ball in.

Just when it looked like Chennaiyin FC had taken full control of the proceedings, NorthEast United got a goal back in the 42nd minute. Defender Alisher sent in a long ball for Jithin, whose brilliant first touch took him away from his marker. Jithin squared the ball for captain Wilmar Jordan, but Chennaiyin goalkeeper Samik Mitra was prompt enough to come off his line and save the initial attempt. Rochharzela pounced on the rebound and scored from outside the box to make it 2-1 before half-time.

Chennaiyin FC continued their dominance in the second half as well and had to wait for only five minutes to make the scoreline 3-1. Aakash Sangwan curled in a left-footed corner, which was met by Duker at the far post. Duker's left-footed volley hit the crossbar and went inside the goal to extend the lead.

Chennaiyin increased the margin in the 82nd minute when Rahim scored his second goal by heading in from close. Julius Edwin did the spadework this time, floating in a ball from the right flank to find Rahim.

NorthEast United scored a consolation goal in the dying moments when substitute Emil Benny, after a solo run, passed on to Laldanmawia Ralte, who rounded off Samik Mitra to make it 4-2.

