He led the side from the front and this match-winning performance will do him, as well as Mumbai Indians, a world of good, Shastri told Star Sports.This win will give MI a lot of confidence going forward into the tournament. Meanwhile, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar wants Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to bat higher up the order to give himself more time.After winning the last away game in style at Mumbais Wankhede Stadium, CSK will host Rajasthan Royals at home in a high-voltage match on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 12:31 IST
Rohit's return to form is a good sign for MI: Shastri
Ravi Shastri Image Credit: ANI
Former India coach Ravi Shastri feels Rohit Sharma's return to form augurs well for five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

MI defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets here on Tuesday night to register their first win in three games.

DC scored 172, which was chased down by MI on the last ball, with skipper Rohit playing a capain's knock of 65, his first fifty after 24 innings.

''Rohit Sharma brilliantly soaked the pressure against Delhi. He led the side from the front and this match-winning performance will do him, as well as Mumbai Indians, a world of good,'' Shastri told Star Sports.

''This win will give MI a lot of confidence going forward into the tournament.'' Meanwhile, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar wants Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to bat higher up the order to give himself more time.

After winning the last away game in style at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, CSK will host Rajasthan Royals at home in a high-voltage match on Wednesday. It will be Dhoni's 200th match as CSK skipper.

''I am hoping MS Dhoni promotes himself higher in the batting order. So that he gets to play more than two or three overs in the games. He can make that difference for CSK with his batting because he is capable of scoring big runs,'' Gavaskar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

