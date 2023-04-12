Traditional canoe race of Nicobari tribe

The much-awaited traditional 'Asol Aap' (Canoe Race) of the Nicobari Tribe was held at Big Lapathy Beach in Car Nicobar in the Nicobar district of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

'Asol Aap' is a popular canoe race of the Nicobarese, a tribal group in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In ‘Asol Aap’, the number of contestants depends on the size of the canoe. Only two teams are allowed to participate at a time and the race takes place on the sea surrounding the island.

This year, the race was held on April 10-11. It was the 13th Inter village Canoe Race Championship, 2023 and organized by the Nicobars Games and Sports Association, Car Nicobar in coordination with district administration.

Hari Kallikkat, Deputy Commissioner, Nicobar District, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The Chairman of Tribal Council, Car Nicobar, Lionald Nicomede along with other dignitaries were also present.

Speaking to PTI, Kallikkat, said, ''Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the canoe race championship could not be held for the last few years. This year it was held with larger participation and great enthusiasm. This is one of the big events in this remote Island, which is located in the northernmost part of the Nicobar Islands. This event is a symbol of holding the root, love, courage and brotherhood of this beautiful Nicobari people.'' While elaborating more about ‘Asol Aap’ (Canoe Race), he said, ''The race is a traditional thrilling competition that pits canoe enthusiasts against one another in a challenging and exciting race down. The race covers a distance of 3 km from Chukchucha to Kinmai village. This year there were a total 22 participants divided in two groups from 15 villages in Car Nicobar. Trophies and prize money were distributed among the six winners from Kinyuka, Tamaloo, Small Lapathy and Chukchucha villages.'' ''We are encouraging model self-sufficient villages here in Nicobar and I am happy to share that our Laxminagar gram panchayat, Great Nicobar, won second position in the theme 'self sufficient infrastructure' for Panchayat Satat Vikas Puruskar. I would like to congratulate all PRI’s, Ex-PRI’s, Rural Development officials for this achievement,'' he added.

The deputy commissioner stressed on the importance of indigenous cultural sports in Car Nicobar and conveyed that the district administration is willing to support all cultural activities.

A medical team was stationed by the district administration from BJR Hospital, fire safety team, Police and other line departments for ensuring safety of all participants and for successful coordination of the events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)