Left Menu

Australian Rules-'This has to stop': AFL investigates racist abuse of players

"It not only hurts the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players targeted but all Indigenous players and players of colour across the league as well as their families, their teammates and friends." The AFL is the top flight of Australian Rules football. The AFL has worked hard to stamp out racism on the field and from fans at stadiums, but Aboriginal players regularly complain of being targeted by online trolls.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 12-04-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 13:23 IST
Australian Rules-'This has to stop': AFL investigates racist abuse of players
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Football League (AFL) is investigating racial abuse on social media against four Indigenous Australian players. Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine reported being racially abused on Monday, while Fremantle's Michael Walters and Nathan Wilson, and Brisbane's Charlie Cameron reported similar abuse on Tuesday.

"This has to stop," AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan told Australian media. "It not only hurts the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players targeted but all Indigenous players and players of colour across the league as well as their families, their teammates and friends."

The AFL is the top flight of Australian Rules football. Perth-based Fremantle said their players had been subjected to "vile, racist and homophobic abuse" on social media.

"Individuals that hide behind fake accounts to hurt others are pathetic and we need to be able to curb this capability on social platforms," Fremantle boss Simon Garlick said in a statement. Western Bulldogs player Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was racially abused by a fan while playing a match against St Kilda last month.

After scoring a goal in the following game against Brisbane Lions, Ugle-Hagan raised his shirt and pointed to his skin in an echo of fellow Indigenous player Nicky Winmar's gesture three decades ago, a landmark moment in the fight against racism in Australian sport. The AFL has worked hard to stamp out racism on the field and from fans at stadiums, but Aboriginal players regularly complain of being targeted by online trolls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023