Sports News Roundup: NHL roundup: Bruins set single-season mark for points; Cricket-Tait backs frustrated Warner to find attacking gear in IPL and more

NHL roundup: Bruins set single-season mark for points

Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins continued their record-breaking season with a 5-2 win over the visiting Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. A game after setting the NHL single-season standard for wins, Boston passed the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens for the most points in a single season in league history. Linus Ullmark became the fastest NHL goalie ever to 40 wins in a season, making 19 saves before exiting in the third period due to an apparent lower-body injury. Ullmark (40-6-1), who was making his 49th appearance of the season, topped the mark set by Braden Holtby with the Capitals in 2015-16. Holtby reached 40 wins in 52 games.

Cricket-Tait backs frustrated Warner to find attacking gear in IPL

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has cut a frustrated figure during the Indian Premier League despite notching three fifties in four games and former Australia pacer Shaun Tait says the batting anchor is itching to rediscover his swashbuckling style. Warner is second in the batting charts with 209 runs from four games behind Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan (225), who has played a match less, but it is the Australian's strike rate of 114.83 that has raised eyebrows.

NHL-Coyotes and Kings to play first pre-season games in Australia

The Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings will clash in pre-season games in Melbourne, Australia in September, the first National Hockey League contests in the southern hemisphere. The Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 games will be held at Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, the venue for the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam.

Soccer-US finding it tough to fill Swanson's shoes 100 days before World Cup

The United States were no closer to filling the void left by injured striker Mallory Swanson on Tuesday, securing an uneasy 1-0 victory against Ireland in a friendly just 100 days before the Women's World Cup. The front three of Swanson, National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) MVP Sophia Smith and veteran Alex Morgan were expected to produce fireworks in Australia and New Zealand but the defending champions' plans were thrown into disarray when Swanson suffered a torn patella tendon on Saturday.

NBA-Jordan's 'Last Dance' sneakers sell for record $2.2 million

A pair of signed, game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers from the 1998 NBA Finals fetched a record $2.2 million on Tuesday, making them the most valuable sneakers ever sold, auction house Sotheby's said. The Air Jordan 13 "Breds" - short for "black and red" - were worn by Jordan in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls, referred to as the "Last Dance".

Tennis-Djokovic needs time to adapt after 'ugly' start on clay

Novak Djokovic returned to the ATP Tour with an "ugly" straight-sets win over Ivan Gakhov at Monte Carlo and while the world number one has had extended preparation on clay this year he said he needs more time to adapt to the surface. Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, was unable to play at Indian Wells and Miami last month as he failed to obtain a waiver to enter the United States.

Soccer-Man City thrash Bayern 3-0 as Haaland reaches another milestone

Rodri struck a wonder goal and Erling Haaland set another scoring record as Manchester City beat Bayern Munich 3-0 on Tuesday to continue their quest for a first-ever Champions League title in their quarter-final first leg. Haaland, who scored City's third goal of the night in the 76th minute, has 45 goals in all competitions, a single-season record for a Premier League player, moving ahead of Mo Salah and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Soccer-Australia must stay humble after England upset: coach

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson has praised his players for using "head and heart" to snap England's 30-match unbeaten streak but cautioned them to remain humble in the leadup to the Women's World Cup on home soil. Led by a goal and an assist by captain Sam Kerr, the injury-hit Matildas upset European champions England 2-0 in a friendly in London on Tuesday, drawing rave reviews in Australia's newspapers.

MLB roundup: Ryan Mountcastle's 9 RBIs propel Orioles to win

Ryan Mountcastle hit a grand slam among his two homers and drove in nine runs as the Baltimore Orioles rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the visiting Oakland Athletics 12-8 on Tuesday night. Mountcastle had a three-run shot in the fifth before the big blow in the seventh as part of a 3-for-4 effort. The nine RBIs tied a single-game franchise record. Jim Gentile accomplished the feat in 1961, and Eddie Murray did so in 1985.

Baseball-Blue Jays slam five homers to beat Tigers 9-3 in home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays, who are putting the finishing touches on a rebuild, hammered five home runs to christen their renovated ball park on Tuesday, beating the Detroit Tigers 9-3 in their construction-delayed home opener. Alejandro Kirk provided the big fireworks with a three-run blast while Matt Chapman, Kevin Kiermairer, George Springer and Bo Bichette each slammed solo shots into the bleachers, rebranded the "Outfield District" as part of a $300 million retrofit.

