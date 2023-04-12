Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd's Rashford to miss Sevilla clash

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will miss his side's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla on Thursday due to a muscle injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. But there will also be relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season."

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 15:58 IST
Soccer-Man Utd's Rashford to miss Sevilla clash
Marcus Rashford Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will miss his side's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla on Thursday due to a muscle injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Rashford, who is United's top scorer this season with 28 goals in all competitions, grabbed the inside of his right leg after stretching for a high ball during Saturday's 2-0 home win over Everton and was taken off for the final 10 minutes.

"Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in," United said in a statement. "The England international's absence is a disappointment given his red-hot form this season... But there will also be relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023