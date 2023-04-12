Left Menu

Soccer-England must find new solutions, says Wiegman after first defeat

"So we have to find solutions and find a way to create more to score goals. "There's 100 days to go and everyone's really excited to go to Australia and this is just a very big learning moment for us that we need to get to a higher level to win these games." England captain Leah Williamson said they would turn the defeat into a positive. "Sometimes you have to take blessings in disguise and I think maybe that's not the worst thing that could've happened to us," she told Sky Sports.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 16:39 IST
Soccer-England must find new solutions, says Wiegman after first defeat
Representative Image

Solving the kind of puzzle set by Australia will be a key for England's Lionesses as they seek to add the World Cup to their European crown later this year, coach Sarina Wiegman insists. England's 2-0 defeat by Australia at a rain-lashed Brentford Community Stadium ended their 30-game unbeaten run since Dutchwoman Wiegman took over in 2021.

Remarkably, they enjoyed 70% possession of the ball but struggled to make much from it as Australia packed the midfield and left no space for England's creative players. Australia then picked their moments to counter-attack in clinical fashion as England ran out of ideas.

It is likely to become the blueprint for stopping England's women who will not be able to call on Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead in Australia because of injury. "We play against some opponents now that drop a little deeper, are really tight," Wiegman said. "So we have to find solutions and find a way to create more to score goals.

"There's 100 days to go and everyone's really excited to go to Australia and this is just a very big learning moment for us that we need to get to a higher level to win these games." England captain Leah Williamson said they would turn the defeat into a positive.

"Sometimes you have to take blessings in disguise and I think maybe that's not the worst thing that could've happened to us," she told Sky Sports. "We wanted to learn this whole time, we wanted to be pushed to our limits and we need to take it up a new level."

England's next match will be their World Cup opener against Haiti on July 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023